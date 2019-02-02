LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

British Airways Celebrates Centennial of Serving Its People and Empire in All-Star Ad

BA sequestered in everyone from actors Gary Oldman, Olivia Coeman, and Riz Ahmed, to heavyweight boxing world champion Anthony Joshua, The Kingdom Choir (their latest big gig being Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding), to legendary anthropologist Jane Goodall

Shantanu David | News18.com

Updated:February 2, 2019, 4:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
British Airways Celebrates Centennial of Serving Its People and Empire in All-Star Ad
Photo for representative purpose only. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
British Airways is preparing to celebrate a century of serving Britain, and helping the British Empire (which included the Raj), maintain its resourceful(l) dominion over its many, many colonies for much of that 100 years. Huzzah?

But the sins of the father need not fall on the sons, and besides the British Airway ads are always a treat; so the subjugation and exploitation and slightly more than garden variety grand larceny is all water under the bridge.

British Airways' new video ad takes it viewers back to the good old days (sea above) which may alleviate the fears and troubles of people in the United Kingdom, as they wait for the future of their country to be determined, the poor dears. One can't imagine how that must feel.

For the minute-and-a-half-long video, BA sequestered in everyone from actors Gary Oldman, Olivia Coeman, and Riz Ahmed, to heavyweight boxing world champion Anthony Joshua, The Kingdom Choir (their latest big gig being Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding), to legendary anthropologist Jane Goodall, and Helen Sharman, the first British astronaut to leave earth (and then return safely, needless to say).

As reported by AFP, chosen as members of the BA 100, they are just a few among the "people who represent the values we want to celebrate and make Britain the creative, open-minded, pioneering and welcoming place it is today," says the airline. In the video, the colorful cast of spokespeople throw out some of the things that make Britain great: diversity, sense of style, sense of adventure, big heart, resilience, trailblazers, frankness and modesty, as they all board aboard BA flight 100, of course.

The ad also somewhat smugly ennumerates all the things "Britain gave" the world, whether it was "leading revolutions" (they forgot the "to" in between those words seemingly), hope, David Bowie, and "rather a lot of tea", which was, of course, native to the British isles before it was introduced in China, India and other places ignorant of the beverage.

You can watch the video below:



Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram