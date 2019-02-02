English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
British Airways Celebrates Centennial of Serving Its People and Empire in All-Star Ad
BA sequestered in everyone from actors Gary Oldman, Olivia Coeman, and Riz Ahmed, to heavyweight boxing world champion Anthony Joshua, The Kingdom Choir (their latest big gig being Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding), to legendary anthropologist Jane Goodall
Photo for representative purpose only. (Photo: Reuters)
British Airways is preparing to celebrate a century of serving Britain, and helping the British Empire (which included the Raj), maintain its resourceful(l) dominion over its many, many colonies for much of that 100 years. Huzzah?
But the sins of the father need not fall on the sons, and besides the British Airway ads are always a treat; so the subjugation and exploitation and slightly more than garden variety grand larceny is all water under the bridge.
British Airways' new video ad takes it viewers back to the good old days (sea above) which may alleviate the fears and troubles of people in the United Kingdom, as they wait for the future of their country to be determined, the poor dears. One can't imagine how that must feel.
For the minute-and-a-half-long video, BA sequestered in everyone from actors Gary Oldman, Olivia Coeman, and Riz Ahmed, to heavyweight boxing world champion Anthony Joshua, The Kingdom Choir (their latest big gig being Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding), to legendary anthropologist Jane Goodall, and Helen Sharman, the first British astronaut to leave earth (and then return safely, needless to say).
As reported by AFP, chosen as members of the BA 100, they are just a few among the "people who represent the values we want to celebrate and make Britain the creative, open-minded, pioneering and welcoming place it is today," says the airline. In the video, the colorful cast of spokespeople throw out some of the things that make Britain great: diversity, sense of style, sense of adventure, big heart, resilience, trailblazers, frankness and modesty, as they all board aboard BA flight 100, of course.
The ad also somewhat smugly ennumerates all the things "Britain gave" the world, whether it was "leading revolutions" (they forgot the "to" in between those words seemingly), hope, David Bowie, and "rather a lot of tea", which was, of course, native to the British isles before it was introduced in China, India and other places ignorant of the beverage.
You can watch the video below:
