An initiative by &
1-min read

British Airways Flyer Gets Gross Shock on Finding Dried Vomit on His Seat, Crew Says it's His

Despite having upgraded to business class for his Heathrow-Seattle flight, 38-year-old Dave Gildea was shocked to find that somebody had barfed all around his seat.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 8, 2019, 5:09 PM IST
British Airways Flyer Gets Gross Shock on Finding Dried Vomit on His Seat, Crew Says it's His
The British Airways said it was investigating the incident and is “in contact with the customer to apologise and resolve this matter.” | Image credit: Twitter
A 10-hour long flight turned into a horrifying ordeal for a British Airways passenger as he was forced to sit on a seat covered with dried vomit.

Despite having upgraded to business class for his Heathrow-Seattle flight, 38-year-old Dave Gildea was shocked to find that somebody had barfed all around the space.

"I didn't notice anything until about two hours into the British Airways flight when I popped down the foot stool so I could get some sleep and saw the vomit on the seat.

"It was also splashed on the wall behind and the floor below, which I then noticed," he told The Sun.

When he complained to the crew, they insinuated the vomit was his “even though it was dried in for days,” the vice president of a Silicon Valley software company.

“I went to the cabin crew and the attendants (sic) first response was “was this here when you boarded?”” he was quoted as saying.

The crew didn’t offer “a seat change or an apology, so I asked for a blanket to cover it up so I could put my feet down,” he said.

“Of course as I slept, I moved around on the blanket so I woke up with dried vomit on my feet. ‘It was pretty disgusting. With the price I paid for the ticket, I was shocked.”

The British Airways said it was investigating the incident and is “in contact with the customer to apologise and resolve this matter.”

“We pride ourselves on delivering a high standard of service and an enjoyable experience on board our flights, and we are sorry that on this occasion this fell short of our customers’ expectations,” a spokesperson for the airliner said.

