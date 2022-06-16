British Airways' 'Horrible' First-class English Breakfast Sends Twitter Scrambling

A Twitter user shared a photo of the meal that was allegedly served to a first-class British Airways passenger in the flight and it opened up a barrage of criticism. The Twitter user, Jane Hawkes, shared a photo of the meal on the microblogging platform, featuring sausages, mushrooms and fried potatoes along with some type of mash and what may or may not be a hash brown. “First class #BritishAirways breakfast. Thoughts?” Hawkes asked and people were visibly struggling to identify the food that was served in the supposed English breakfast. News18 could not independently verify whether the meal was served on the aforementioned flight.

While most people were sympathetic towards Hawkes, one wrote, “My thoughts are that there’s a cost of living crisis… ppl are struggling to feed their families / heat their homes… if you’re lucky enough to fly first class then perhaps appreciate the comedy value of this one bad meal / don’t rub your wealth of opportunity in people’s faces? [sic]” In response, Hawkes said that she was not the one who had received the meal.

Did I say it was mine? No — Jane Hawkes (@ladyjaney75) June 9, 2022

I do that at home occasionally.

The shit in the photo is just that – shit. A decently cooked English breakfast though, made with fresh, high quality ingredients, is a wonderful thing. — Dillymint❄️️‍Fuck the Tories (@Dillymint) June 9, 2022

Poor. Very poor! Think those are hash browns? No idea what that white stuff is — Christine Agnew QC (@CAgnewQC) June 10, 2022

Whatever it is, I'm just worried about what that sausage might have died of. — Henry Malt (@artbookreviews) June 9, 2022

Looks disgusting also what a horrible colour the egg is — Benonwine (@benonwine) June 9, 2022

Some people shared good meals that they had on British Airways flights.

This was my last experience of flight food! Also BA but business not first pic.twitter.com/UbtX1dQykD — Melanie Adams (@Melaniejlee78) June 9, 2022

These look much better. Interesting that the better meal is in the less expensive cabin. — jiangzaisanduamnos ⊃∪∩⪽ (@sectleaderash) June 12, 2022

First class breakfast on BA long haul. Considering you're on a plane it's fantastic! ✈️☕ pic.twitter.com/eDcSaSgBpQ — Mike Brennan (@TheRealMikeyBee) June 10, 2022

This incident certainly doesn’t help the bad name that flight food has got on the Internet over the years.

