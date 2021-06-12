British Airways Pilot Loses Battle With Covid-19 After 243 Days in Hospital

The COVID-19 pandemic has given an unprecedented strain over people and isolation from home and staying at hospitals for such a long time is sickening. In such an instance a patient spending a record time for 243 days at the hospital will be the first time in the news. It sounds just like a nightmare right? Nicholas Synnott, 60, a British Airways pilot and a father of two was infected with the virus for more than a year while flying from London and Houston. However, he has spent a record of 243 days in the hospital. Mr Synnott was admitted to a hospital in Houston in March 2020. The reason behind his death has not been disclosed as the probability of his death was related to the aftermath of surviving Covid-19.

The doctors have said that his organs were severely damaged as the result of the virus. He has left behind his wife Nicola, 54 and two children Rebecca, a charity worker by profession and George who is pursuing to be a pilot like his father. Mail Online reported.

Captain Al Bridger, director of flight operations at British Airways, said: “We are devastated by this incredibly sad news. Nick was a valued member of our pilot family and a friend to many at the airline. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this extremely difficult time.” Independent reported.

In December 2020, Mr Synnott said to the media that he has managed to stay at the hospital for eight-month. “with the support of my wife, and the thought of going back to my kids. It was a tough journey but, we’ve got where we are”. ABC 30 reported.

On the fundraising page of the family have asked their well-wishers to donate to the children’s Trust. The charity supports children with brain injuries.

The reason behind the death of Mr Synnott who turned 60 in February has not revealed but it is understood that it might have caused by the Killer bug.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here