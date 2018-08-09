English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
British Airways Reportedly Forced an Indian Family Out Because Their 3-Year-Old Was Crying Too Much
The report said that when the child did not stop crying, the airline offloaded the family at the terminal.
The report said that when the child did not stop crying, the airline offloaded the family at the terminal.
British Airways is not having a good time. A quick look at their Twitter mentions will explain that they are pretty much in the soup all the time-- for losing someone's baggage, for not refunding the money for canceled tickets and for being racist.
According to a news report, an Indan family was reportedly offloaded from the flight because their three-year-old wouldn't stop crying. The Indian family has alleged that one of the cabin crew members hurled racist abuse at the family and scolded the 3-year-old child for well, crying. "You bloody keep quiet otherwise you will be thrown out of the window," this is what one of the crew members had reportedly told the police.
The incident reportedly happened on 23 July when the family was traveling from London to Berlin.
A complaint has been filed to aviation minister Suresh Prabhu, alleging “humiliation and racism". Meanwhile, a spokesperson from British Airways has said that an investigation has begun in the case.
This alleged racial behaviour took place on British Airways London-Berlin flight (BA 8495) of July 23 with a 1984 batch officer of Indian Engineering Services currently posted in the road transport ministry and his family.
— Never Fear To Speak The Truth (@EmpoweringGoa) August 9, 2018
All Indians should boycott British airways for offloading Indian family — Dr Jay Karnani (@DrKarnani) August 9, 2018
@British_Airways why don’t u STOP all services to India..You did a racist act by off loading an Indian family coz the child was crying..U And UR staff are racist..GET OUT of India
— Dilip Subramaniam (@DilipSdilips) August 9, 2018
