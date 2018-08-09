GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

British Airways Reportedly Forced an Indian Family Out Because Their 3-Year-Old Was Crying Too Much

The report said that when the child did not stop crying, the airline offloaded the family at the terminal.

News18.com

Updated:August 9, 2018, 9:55 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
British Airways Reportedly Forced an Indian Family Out Because Their 3-Year-Old Was Crying Too Much
The report said that when the child did not stop crying, the airline offloaded the family at the terminal.
Loading...
British Airways is not having a good time. A quick look at their Twitter mentions will explain that they are pretty much in the soup all the time-- for losing someone's baggage, for not refunding the money for canceled tickets and for being racist.

According to a news report, an Indan family was reportedly offloaded from the flight because their three-year-old wouldn't stop crying. The Indian family has alleged that one of the cabin crew members hurled racist abuse at the family and scolded the 3-year-old child for well, crying. "You bloody keep quiet otherwise you will be thrown out of the window," this is what one of the crew members had reportedly told the police.

The report said that when the child did not stop crying, the airline offloaded the family at the terminal.

The incident reportedly happened on 23 July when the family was traveling from London to Berlin.

A complaint has been filed to aviation minister Suresh Prabhu, alleging “humiliation and racism". Meanwhile, a spokesperson from British Airways has said that an investigation has begun in the case.







Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Dravidian Icon M Karunanidhi Laid to Rest Next to Mentor Anna; Chennai Bids Teary Farewell

Dravidian Icon M Karunanidhi Laid to Rest Next to Mentor Anna; Chennai Bids Teary Farewell

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...