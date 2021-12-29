British Airways Windscreen Shattered by Block of Ice, Passengers Escape Unhurt

In a scary and strange incident, a block of ice fell from above and shattered the windscreen of a British Airways plane flying at a height of 35,000 feet. The plane, Boeing 777, was flying from London to Costa Rica on the evening of December 23 and was mid-air when a block of ice, which was possibly dropped by another plane that was flying some 1,000 feet higher, shattered its windscreen, the Daily Mail reported. The pilots of the BA2236 flight managed to fly the plane and land it in San Jose in California where the plane was repaired. Since the flight was scheduled to reach London by the next day, which was Christmas eve, the delay caused 200 onboard passengers to miss their Christmas. Initially, the passengers were told that they should expect just a 90-minute delay. But the airliner could not manage to get a plane diverted from Jamaica and hence passengers were forced to spend another night in the airport hotel.

Arrangements for a replacement flight did not work out as there were discrepancies in passenger numbers, tweeted one user.

According to Jo Mitchell and Geir Olafsson, who were returning from a honeymoon trip, they were expecting to get back to their home in time to enjoy a family Christmas but the delay caused them to miss their family celebration, they told The Independent. When passengers came to know that they would not reach before Christmas, some were angry while others cried.

Finally, after a 50-hour delay, the passengers boarded the plane on the evening on Christmas to reach London on Boxing Day, December 26.

@British_Airways Your Fk up is colossal. We've been stranded over Christmas 2days flight BA2236 absolutely no fault of the crew onboard, but your failure to communicate after what was an unfortunate tech issue is a disgrace. The IT issues & coms on grnd are a major issue.— Loki (@LJWestcoast) December 26, 2021

.@british_airways the BA2236 from San Jose saga continues, 1h30 sat on the tarmac as the ground staff failed to count who exactly is on the flight. BA cabin crew are excellent and as frustrated as us. Merry Christmas 🥺— Alice Hill (@alicelouisax) December 26, 2021

The airline company apologised to passengers.“We would like to send a heartfelt apology to the customers on this flight, who have had their Christmas plans ruined,” a spokesperson of the company told The Independent.

