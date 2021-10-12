British Archaeologists Excavate Revenge Weapon Launched By Nazi Germany in 1945

One of the revenge weapons deployed by Nazi Germany during the second World War, known as the V2 rocket, was recently excavated in a field in South East England, where it crashed and exploded before reaching its target. The dangerous weapon deployed by former German dictator Adolf Hitler was aimed to land at London, however, it crashed and landed at a deserted field.

According to a recent report by Live Science, it is the sixth major excavation of a V2 site led by conflict archaeologists and siblings Colin and Sean Welch, who have spent more than a decade investigating the sites of Nazi weapons launched at the British capital. The latest excavation of the V2 rocket took place near Platt, a village near Maidstone in England. Live Science reports that the researchers recovered more than 800 kilograms of metal debris, including large fragments of the V2 rocket’s combustion chamber. At the time it landed in the field, the area was an orchard and was far enough from any residential area. Although no one was hurt, one elderly woman reported that the noise of the blast damaged her hearing.

According to a blog post from HE Services, the V2 rocket at Platt was fired from The Hague, Netherlands at around 12.25am, which arrived five minutes later on February 14, 1945. The rocket had achieved up to five times the speed of sound in the first minute of launch, after which the engine was switched off automatically, and the missile went into space around 88.5 kilometres high, before falling in the field at Platt at 3.5 times the speed of sound.

To excavate the remains of the V2 rocket, the team got together for four days in the last week of September and used a mechanical digger and shovels. The Live Science report mentions that the team will work for 18 months to conserve the objects before releasing an official result of their analysis. With the help of metal detectors, the research team located the deepest remnants of the blast which were more than 4.3 meters underground.

