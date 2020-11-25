British Archeologist Claims to Have Found Jesus Christ’s Childhood Home During Excavation in Israel

A British archaeologist has made an extraordinary claim of having found the childhood home of Jesus Christ at an excavation site in Nazareth, Israel.

According to a report published in Mail Online, Professor Ken Dark from the University of Reading has been examining the brick and mortar dwelling. He has spent 14 years on this. The home apparently dates back to the first century and is located in a limestone hillside beneath the Sisters of Nazarath Convent. There are theories that this house could have been built by Saint Joseph. He was Jesus Christ’s legal father and was married to Virgin Mary.

This is not the first time that someone has carried out excavations on that particular site. The first attempt was made by the nuns of the Sisters of Nazareth Convent. This was carried out after biblical scholar Victor Guérin in 1888 asserted that it was Jesus’ home. On his suggestion, the excavations went on till the 1930s. After that another set of excavations were done at the same place between 1936 and 1964.

Professor Dark started his project there in 2006. In an article that he had written in 2015, he explained the dating of the house. “The house became part of the crypt below a Byzantine church that pre-dated the convent,” he said. The archaeologist identified it as the Church of the Nutrition, described in the seventh-century pilgrim account De Locis Sanctis. The house was called so because it was built to encapsulate the house where Jesus was brought up.

After researching for several years, his analysis confirmed that the house or the remains of it date back to the first century. This analysis further substantiated that it was once indeed the home of Jesus.

He has also emphasised that whoever built this house had a great understanding of stone working.