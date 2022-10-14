British Artist Sets His Paintings Worth Rs 90 Cr Ablaze, Know The Reason

When a renowned artist made a statement through his actions, the whole world was there to see. And no, it was not some interview or chat show talking about his art but a live show of thousands of pieces of his art up in flames. Yes, you read that right. 57-year-old renowned British artist Damien Hirst set blaze his paintings worth Rs 90 crore at his own Newport Street gallery in London and is likely to burn thousands more. He live-streamed the entire event on Instagram for the whole world to see even as a huge group of journalists and camera crew watched him do it in person.

Yes, we know the question that lingers on your mind — why would an artist burn his art? Well, according to a CNN report, Damien’s action was part of a project he initiated called ‘The Currency’. He launched the project last year with a collection of 10,000 dot paintings, each titled, numbered, signed, and linked to corresponding NFTs, each priced at around Rs 1,64,000.

Then, buyers had the option of receiving the tangible piece or having the analogue painting destroyed. In July of this year, the exchange period came to an end, with a nearly equal split of 5,149 customers choosing to keep the actual artwork and 4,851 choosing to accept the NFT.

An Instagram post-Damien made just before he burned his art was captioned, “A lot of people think I’m burning millions of dollars of art but I’m not, I’m completing the transformation of these physical artworks into NFTs by burning the physical versions”.

Despite the sombre task of burning his creations, the artist reportedly was not sad during the burning process and was jovial and chatty with the onlooking journalists.

