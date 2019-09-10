British Author Reveals How Queen Elizabeth Uses a Simple Trick To Remember People
The author revealed that she is "full of admiration" for the Queen, who manages to be so thoughtful about everyone she meets even at the age of 93.
Representational photo
If you meet a lot of people and struggle to recall their names or occupation, here is a simple trick that might come in handy. Queen Elizabeth uses it and, according to a British author, it works like a charm. The British Royal Family is always in the public eye and the Queen is the “most commonly sighted Royal,” according to YouGov.
In 2018, 31% of Brits said they have either seen or met the monarch in real life, the British international Internet-based market research and data analytics firm says. That’s a lot of people and the Queen has been apparently using a clever strategy to make sure she doesn’t come across as an oblivious person whenever she has to meet someone new.
Children’s author Julia Donaldson, who was appointed CBE at the Queen’s honors, says the monarch uses an “ingenious trick which allows her to remember every single detail by simply memorizing two words about each person.”
“I was told the Queen goes through the potted biographies with a yellow marker and just two words get highlighted,” the acclaimed author of The Gruffalo told Whimn.
"So when you get called up, the equerry shows her the words. I did my little curtsey and she said 'Oh, so you're a writer... you're very popular...’,” she explained.
"I went off thinking 'writer/ popular...' those must have been my two words," she said, revealing that she is "full of admiration" for the Queen, who manages to be so thoughtful about everyone she meets even at the age of 93.
"She does this with some 75 people every session and she's on her feet the whole time," Julia said. But even the Queen gets riled up sometimes when people avoid her. "Ever wondered what the Queen feels like when she enters a room filled with people, knowing they're all nervous about meeting her?" royal author Adam Heliker told Fabulous .
"Well, an RAF officer who served as an equerry discloses, “One summer day she asked me to join her on a walk at Balmoral. She talked about how irritating it was to go into a party and as she put it, watch people peel away, like the water parting as the bow of a ship ploughed through it.”
"'She said she always felt it would be lovely to just slip into a party, wandering around incognito, talking to anyone she felt like,” he added, saying, “But the thing that most irritated her was the 'inevitable hush' that always greeted her when they saw her walking in."
