British Charity Sets World Record With Over 37,000 Blood Donors in a Single Day

A British charity entered the world record for organising the largest number of blood donations in a day, as reported by The Guardian. The event held by social Justice Charity, ‘Who is Hussain’, along with NHS Blood and Transplant and Imam Hussain Blood Donation Camp, set a volunteer-run world record on August 27 this year and the record was confirmed on September 17. Beating the previous world record of 34,723 in 2020, the new record was set with 37,018 donations as authenticated by official world records.

The drive called #GlobalBloodHeroes received donations from 360 locations, including centres across the United Kingdom and from 27 other countries, like Argentina, Thailand, and Iraq. The donations began from New Zealand and ended with the volunteers from the US.

On their official Twitter account, ‘Who is Hussain’ shared the official world record certificate, for “most blood donations internationally in one calendar day”, and captioned it “It’s official… #GlobalBloodHeroes”. The drive took place on August 27th.

‘New Zealand Blood Service’ took to Twitter to express their appreciation for being involved with the drive as they responded, “Well done. We’re very proud to have been among the blood services across the globe who played a role in helping you achieve the world record for most blood donations in a single day during your #GlobalBloodHeroes campaign. Thanks again for letting us be involved.”

The Guardian reported that Muntizar Rai, the charity director said, “The pandemic hit blood reserves across the world hard. With hospitals struggling to meet demands. Who Is Hussain volunteers rallied together and launched our Global Blood Heroes campaign. Donating blood is a universal act of compassion that can unite people all around the world – we all bleed the same. We’re so excited that so many first-time donors came forward and many have committed to donating again, and will continue to, hopefully, for years to come.”

As a part of the drive, 25 per cent of donors in the UK and 50 per cent in Canada were first-time donors.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here