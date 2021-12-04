British Company Makes 44-foot Washing Machine Pyramid, Creates Guinness World Record

British electronic retail company Currys entered into the Guinness World Records by constructing a 44 feet 7 inches tall pyramid of washing machines. The record-holding structure, which consisted of a total of 1496 recycled washing machines, was a part of the awareness program by the company on recycling e-waste and was built during the National Recycling Week. E-waste is a grave concern as it impacts the environment in multiple ways. According to estimates given by the United Nations, a whopping 57.4 million tonnes of e-waste will be generated worldwide in 2021. The massive structure built by Currys is a part of the ‘New Life Not Landfill’ commitment. Through this scheme, the company aims to recycle, repair, or rehome electronic items and curb the accumulation of e-waste. The structure is situated at a parking lot in Bury, Lancashire, and will act as a message to people who are not versed with what to do with their used electronic items.

The initiation of the project can be traced back to the research that Currys conducted. The results that came out of the study revealed that around 68% of all citizens of Britain were confused about how and where to dump their electronic items. The number of such citizens was substantial despite provisions from retailers, local councils, and services to collect and drop off used tech.

WE’RE RECORD HOLDERS 🎉In partnership with @Ainscough_Train, we just set a @GWR record for the largest pyramid of washing machines EVER! Check out the video to see it all come together 👇 pic.twitter.com/07UkjGC75u — Currys (@currys) September 24, 2021

The official release from the Guinness World Records said that the brain behind the record-holding project was of the store manager at Currys, Preston, Darren Kenworthy, who convinced his employees to bring his idea into existence. “I am so glad there has been so much positivity and support surrounding the build from right across the business. It looks super impressive. Given that e-waste is a contributor to UK landfills, I thought a world record installation would shine a light on just how easy it is to recycle,” Darren said.

