British Couple Finds Huge Huntsman Spider Inside Package from Amazon They Ordered for Christmas

A British couple was horrified after receiving a package from Amazon which contained a huge huntsman spider.

The discovery was made by Gemma Smith, an arachnophobe, who opened the box hoping that it was the Christmas decorations worth $32.99 (Rs 2500 approximately) they had ordered from the online retailer. The package had been sitting for two days until it was opened. To her horror, Gemma found a 10 cm wide spider which she tossed across the room in a reflex.

The terrified 38 year-old, who lives with her husband Mark Smith and three children in Isle of Wight, said she did not check if there were more spiders in the box. She immediately called Mark, who was at work and narrated her story.

Mark asked her if the spider was alive but Gemma had no clue about it, she would not dare to find that out. Her arachnophobia comes from an incident when as a six-year-old she found a nest of spiders in her father’s house. All she could tell Mark was that the spider in the package was massive.

“I don't know where the package came from. It must have been alive when it got in there,” Mark was quoted as saying by the Mirror UK.

A couple of days later, the couple found the spider dead in their conservatory. Before getting rid of it, they clicked a picture of the creature and shared it on Facebook.

“Poor arachnophobic Gem opened a box from Amazon to find this huge spider inside. Anyone know the species? It looks like a huntsman but I'm no spider expert. Whatever it is, it ain't from the UK,” wrote Mark on Facebook.

He later did some internet search on the creature and posted his findings. “Here's my favourite line from the huntsman spider wiki: 'They are able to travel extremely quickly, often using a springing jump while running, and walk on walls and even on ceilings. They also tend to exhibit a 'cling' reflex if picked up, making them difficult to shake off and much more likely to bite. Better not tell Gem,” Mark commented.

Huntsman spiders are large, fast, venomous creatures whose bite can cause considerable pain. People on social media were intrigued by the incident and many suggested to make sure it was dead as one pointed out, “If threatened, a huntsman spider will play dead to avoid danger.”