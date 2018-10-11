GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
British Couple on Honeymoon Gets Drunk and Buys Hotel in Sri Lanka for Rs 29 Lakh

Don't drink and buy.

News18.com

Updated:October 11, 2018, 5:14 PM IST
(Image: Instagram)
We all make crazy choices after getting drunk. Whether it is drunk-driving or drunk-dialing an ex or even getting married at the local church (remember Kareena Kapoor's Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu?), our decisions become questionable after a night of partying and alcohol. But have you ever bought a hotel after getting drunk?

Yes. That's exactly what a British couple did when they bought a hotel for Rs 29 lakh while honeymooning in Sri Lanka.

According to the Mirror, Gina Lyons, 33, and Mark Lee, 35, were on a three week backpacking honeymoon to Sri Lanka in December 2017.

On their very first night, after drinking multiple glasses of rum, the pair learnt that the hotel's lease was about to expire. After finding out that the lease was £10,000 for a year, the couple immediately decided to take up the lease of the hotel they were staying at for £30,000 or Rs 29 lakh. The lease extends for a period of three years.

The next day the pair met an old couple to talk about renewing the lease. However, not understanding much of the conversation, the couple filled the conversation with more drinks before eventually agreeing to pay £15,000 for the first year and the rest by March 2019.

Thus Mark and Gina became the official owners of the hotel on July 1 this year, renaming it the 'Lucky Beach Tangalle'.

While the couple's friends and family think they made a stupid decision, the gamble seems to have paid off as the hotel now has several customers and is doing well.
