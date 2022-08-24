British Couple Receives Speeding Ticket For Car Parked Back Home While They Were Holidaying

After a relaxing holiday in Spain, a British couple returned back home to find out that they have been fined and that too for something they were completely unaware of. Gary Thornton and Clare Beards had planned to go to Murcia for 13 days. Before flying off on August 3, they left their Volkswagen Golf GTI car resting at a Manchester Airport’s Meet and Greet Service. On their return on August 16, they were greeted with a prosecution letter from the police as their vehicle was caught speeding while they were away.

In the letter dated August 10, the police claimed that their car was caught speeding up along Alan Turing Way at 55mph in a 30-limit zone. In addition to this, the pictures of the couple’s white Golf GTI with the same number plate were also attached with the letter. The car could be seen committing the offence but the shocking part is that the incident occurred on August 5, which is two days after the owners had left it with the airport officials.

Manchester airport authorities stated otherwise, confirming that the car was taken to a safe compound by a staff member as soon as the couple jetted off to Spain and it remained parked there for the entirety of the couple’s trip. A spokesperson for the airport said that they understand this must be a “distressing situation” for the concerned customer, asserting that they “launched an immediate investigation” into the matter right after being notified about it.

Speaking with the Manchester Evening News, Gary Thornton recalled how they had dropped their car off at Terminal 3 of the airport at around 10 pm on Wednesday, August 3.

“I knew they would transport it elsewhere to a safe location. We used the official meet and greet firm as we wanted to make sure the car was looked after because it was very expensive. I wouldn’t have ever thought somebody would’ve been driving around in it going at such a speed. It’s a criminal offence and extremely dangerous going 55mph in a 30 zone,” Gary was quoted saying.

The couple approached the Greater Manchester Police to give clarification about their innocence in the matter and are awaiting a response.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here