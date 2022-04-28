British Couple Shares Photo To Explain How Extra Sour Sweets Burnt Their Son's Tongue

A British couple issued a warning to other parents after their son was left with horrific burns due to the consumption of sweets. The boy needed urgent medical attention after the high acidic content in the candy burnt his tongue.

The child’s tongue is visible in a picture posted by Safety and First Aid Service CPR Kids. The reason for the visible wound on his tongue was the high acidic content present in his favourite lollipops.

The name of the company whose lollipop was consumed by Kid was not given, but its side effects were explained properly. The child’s parents advised that before giving anything to your kids to eat, double-check it.

“Sour candy should not be eaten by children below 4 years and sweet lollipops can irritate their tongue and mouth. Dentists say that there is a warning written on the wrapper because it has a coating of acid," read the post

According to a report in Mirror, child safety educator Nikki Jurkutz also posted a photo of her child to warn people about the lollipops. She stated that the girl ate a highly sour and acidic lollipop, which caused her tongue to swell and burn. Doctor Jonathan of the Australian Dental Association also stated that due to the significant risk, firms should place warnings on the package.

Candy contains a lot of sugar, and according to the NHS, youngsters aged 11 to 18 have the highest sugar intake. Children between the ages of four and six should consume no more than 19 grams of sugar per day, which is around five sugar cubes. Kids between the ages of 7 and 10 should consume no more than 24 grams of sugar per day, which is around six sugar cubes.

