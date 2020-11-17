British Diplomat in China Hailed a Hero After He Dives into River to Save Drowning Student

A British diplomat is being hailed a hero after he leapt into a river in southwest China to rescue a drowning student over the weekend, Britain's embassy in Beijing and Chinese state media said. The video of the incident is going viral on social media.

Stephen Ellison, the 61-year-old British consul-general in Chongqing, jumped into the water at a scenic spot in the municipality on Saturday after spotting the struggling female student, who had fallen in by accident, China's official Xinhua news agency reported.

A video of the incident posted on the British embassy's Twitter account shows a woman drifting face-down in the water as onlookers scream in panic, before the diplomat takes off his shoes, plunges in and swims to her aid. The British embassy said everyone is "immensely proud" of Ellison.

We are all immensely proud of our Chongqing Consul General, Stephen Ellison, who dived into a river on Saturday to rescue a drowning student and swim her to safety. pic.twitter.com/OOgXqsK5oe — UK in China (@ukinchina) November 16, 2020

A lifebelt is then tossed into the river, enabling people on the bank to drag Ellison and the student to safety. Ellison has been lauded widely for his prompt action to save the drowning student.

"Thanks to the rescue, the student soon resumed breathing and regained consciousness," Xinhua said, citing the local authorities, without naming the woman.

Sino-British ties have been strained in recent months over China's decision to impose a new national security law to quell pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, which London handed back to Beijing in 1997 after 156 years of British rule.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian praised Ellison's "heroic behavior".

"I want to give him a big thumbs up," he said during a daily media briefing on Tuesday in Beijing.

(with inputs from Reuters)