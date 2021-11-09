British Diplomat’s Dog Goes Missing on Diwali, Netizens Join Hands to Trace Pet

Burning crackers on Diwali is a tradition that brings myriad consequences affecting the planet and the life on it. Apart from the fact that it greatly adds to the rising pollution levels, crackers are the biggest source of distress for dogs. Recently, the British High Commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Andrew Fleming, took to Twitter to share that his pet canine ran away from his residence in Hyderabad, tormented by the firecracker being set off in the name of celebration. Fleming also shared a picture of his dog named ‘Munni’ and, in the caption, wrote, “Dear Friends, our beloved Munni, terrified by Diwali fireworks, ran away from our residence close to Roastery Coffee in Banjar Hills.”

He added that he was informed belatedly, and hence, “time is of the essence.” He ended his tweet with, “Any help in sharing this/finding her appreciated.” In the following tweet in the thread, he explained, “She is quite shy and timid, scared of other dogs, her fur is particularly soft, her collar has been changed since this photo.”

As the tweet went up carrying Fleming’s sorrow for his missing dog, netizens held up his hoped high of finding her back. While some users came up with ways to be cognizant about it, the next time such a situation arises, others retweeted the tweet so that the word about Fleming’s dog gets a wider reach on social media platforms.

“Anyone who finds Munni, please do the needful,” wrote one user.

Anyone who finds munni pls do the needful. @Andrew007Uk https://t.co/pG3l3Dlbjk— vamshi paidithalli (@iamspaidi) November 8, 2021

“If you’re in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, please look out for this lost dog,” wrote another.

If you’re in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, please look out for this lost dog. #BanjaraHills #Hyderabad https://t.co/9PLmt6EUJg— David B. Cohen (@DavidBCohen1) November 7, 2021

One user wrote, “She will be alright, and she will return! Lots of love.”

She will be alright and she will return mostly today or tomorrow!! Lots of love— Kaliappan Muthaiah (@Kaliappan_M1988) November 6, 2021

The first tweet regarding Munni missing was shared by Fleming on November 6. There were a few follow-up tweets on the whole incident.

Missing Munni update:-Thanks to the many who have retweeted and shared on other platforms and to @nuts2406 for the poster idea. Morning spent checking local construction sights to no avail. We keep hoping.#MunniComeHome pic.twitter.com/xY4d9z0cmK — Dr Andrew Fleming (@Andrew007Uk) November 7, 2021

Missing Dog UpdateMunni remains missing. Today we will try to check closed compounds like schools near our home. She is scared of other dogs and being a very good jumper may have got into one such compound but be unable to get back out.#MunniComeHome pic.twitter.com/d9ruUMiCpa — Dr Andrew Fleming (@Andrew007Uk) November 8, 2021

Unfortunately, there has been no success in locating Munni’s whereabouts yet.

