British Diver, Part of Thai Cave Rescue Team, Rescued from Flooded US Cave After 28 hours

The entire world watched with bated breath last June-July as a team of divers successfully rescued a junior football team and its coach who were stuck in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Chiang Rai Province, Thailand.Almost ten months since the incident, one of the divers who helped in the internationally publicised Thai cave rescue mission, Josh Bratchley of Britain, was himself rescued from a cave in Tennessee. He had stuck in the cave, situated in Jackson County, for over 28 hours before being rescued by expert divers from across the US, news agency Press Association reported.The cave that Bratchley was stuck in was 400 ft deep. He and his fellow divers were exploring the flooded cave on Tuesday. When the diver failed to return to surface after a dive, his associates raised an alarm.Initial attempts made by the UK divers to locate Bratchley remained unsuccessful. By early Wednesday morning, expert divers were brought in from across the US. The divers found Bratchley calmly waiting in an air pocket inside the flooded cave.According to the PA report, one of the first things Bratchley said upon reaching the surface was that he wanted a pizza.The diver, who was part of the expert British diving team that helped rescue the Thai cave boys in 2018, was praised for maintaining his calm and composure in the air pocket, despite a tense situation. In 2018, it had taken an international team of over 100 divers, several rescue workers, over 2,000 soldiers and hundreds of police officers as well as ten helicopters and representatives from 100 government agencies.Bratchely, who now works as an RAF meteorologist and lives in Wales, expressed gratefulness at having being rescued. He, along with three others from the team, was made part of the Members of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for his service.But it seems sometimes, even saviours need saving.