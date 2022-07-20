CHANGE LANGUAGE
British Face the Heat as Twitter Asks How They Colonised So Many 'Hot Countries'
2-MIN READ

British Face the Heat as Twitter Asks How They Colonised So Many 'Hot Countries'

By: Buzz Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: July 20, 2022, 08:11 IST

International

A man dives into the sea, during a heatwave in Brighton, Britain, July 19, 2022. (Credits: REUTERS/Peter Cziborra)

A man dives into the sea, during a heatwave in Brighton, Britain, July 19, 2022. (Credits: REUTERS/Peter Cziborra)

As heatwave scorches Britain, Twitter has one question: how did the British colonise all those countries with similar hot weather?

Europe is currently grappling with a heatwave and Britain really felt the brunt of it on Tuesday, as temperatures crossed 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time. The heatwave left western Europe sweltering, fuelling ferocious wildfires and stretching emergency services, as it swept north, as per an AFP report. While this is a serious impact of climate change, people on Twitter had a wry concern: how did the British colonise all those countries under similar weather conditions?

Countries colonized by the British included India, Hong Kong, many countries in Africa- which are now Kenya, Sudan, Lesotho, Botswana, Northern Somalia, Egypt, Eastern Ghana, Gambia, Niger, and Benin, among others.

Someone did point out that this genre of comment did not quite add up given the current circumstance.

After the UK’s warmest night on record, the Met Office said 40.2C had been provisionally recorded by lunchtime at Heathrow Airport, in west London, taking the country into uncharted territory. Britain’s previous all-time temperature record of 38.7C, set in Cambridge in eastern England in 2019, had already been broken earlier Tuesday.

(With AFP inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

first published:July 20, 2022, 08:11 IST
