British Face the Heat as Twitter Asks How They Colonised So Many 'Hot Countries'

Europe is currently grappling with a heatwave and Britain really felt the brunt of it on Tuesday, as temperatures crossed 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time. The heatwave left western Europe sweltering, fuelling ferocious wildfires and stretching emergency services, as it swept north, as per an AFP report. While this is a serious impact of climate change, people on Twitter had a wry concern: how did the British colonise all those countries under similar weather conditions?

Countries colonized by the British included India, Hong Kong, many countries in Africa- which are now Kenya, Sudan, Lesotho, Botswana, Northern Somalia, Egypt, Eastern Ghana, Gambia, Niger, and Benin, among others.

british people struggling in this heat wave… stay strong… your ancestors colonized entire countries in this heat — Panic! At The Discourse (on Colonialism) (@kinjaldave7) July 17, 2022

I don’t understand how the British ever conquered all these hot places. — Yuan Yi Zhu (@yuanyi_z) July 18, 2022

UK has forecast a 40 degree C temperature for the first time in its history, and those British boys & girls have been complaining about the heat since yesterday saying "we can't live like this mate" The Question is, how did they colonized all the hottest places around the world? — The Thinker (@NjabuloMKH1) July 19, 2022

Which one of these is correct? British colonized 115 countries, and now they're facing the heat. British colonized 115 countries and now they're facing the heat. — Vikas Navratna (@vikasnavaratna) July 18, 2022

I feel like there's a smug comment somewhere about record breaking heat in the UK that wasn't a problem when the British colonized a bunch of places which routinely reach 40+ and also exported destructive capitalist systems which contribute to modern climate change…. — Alexandra Birch (@sashaskripachka) July 19, 2022

Well, not in most places the British and other Europeans colonized. They introduced 8-5 working hours despite the hot weather, with no siesta and we have to work, stay in school and do other things through the heat, all with no air conditioning in most cases.

It's still the norm. — olusanya oluwaseyi (@oluwaseyi_olu) July 19, 2022

Someone did point out that this genre of comment did not quite add up given the current circumstance.

like i am not defending colonization but i am seeing people in the replies and quotes of that tweet literally saying that people deserve to die because they are…british?? y’all it’s not woke to say groups of people deserve to suffer and die because their country sucks — whoop whoop gansey boy (@tackyandwilson) July 18, 2022

After the UK’s warmest night on record, the Met Office said 40.2C had been provisionally recorded by lunchtime at Heathrow Airport, in west London, taking the country into uncharted territory. Britain’s previous all-time temperature record of 38.7C, set in Cambridge in eastern England in 2019, had already been broken earlier Tuesday.

