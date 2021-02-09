British Family Gives Hilarious Lockdown Twist to Bonnie Tyler's Love Ballad, Internet Relates

Britain's third lockdown has got its citizens confined to their residences for a while now and one family is making sure that they document their daily struggles in a musical way. The Marsh family from the United Kingdom have become a sort of YouTube sensation as they sing away their lockdown blues by changing the lyrics of some hit classics.

In their latest video, the family of six has gotten together to add a twist to Total Eclipse of the Heart, the 80s hit love ballad by Bonnie Tyler. The video was published last week where Ben and Danielle Marsh and their four children can be seen singing about how the third lockdown has affected each member. Their two daughters sing that even though they might have grown taller in height during the lockdown, there is no way to measure. While the two sons sing that if their clothes have gotten tight that is because they are eating more than ever amidst the lockdown restrictions. The family also sings about how they limited their hours online to curb the harmful effects of watching the screen all day, however, someone in the family got an Xbox and now they are on it all the time.

The video that has garnered over close to 16 lakh views mentions how the family that once used to travel abroad cannot even get into a car or go for a walk in the park since they are "totally fixed where they are." Just after this line the four members of the family go back to their smartphones and the two kids dance in their own angsty way. Describing their transition from ‘Bright Eyes’ to ‘the Lord of the Flies’, the family sings that they cannot tell the days apart and they do not even switch off the lights anymore.

The hilariously catchy video has resonated with several people, especially in the UK, who feel their life is a bit better after they watched the video.