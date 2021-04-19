British Fashion Brand Lauded for Inclusivity after Featuring Model with Hearing Aid in Earring Ad

The British fashion brand ASOS recently made headlines for an earrings’ advertisement. The ad featured a whimsical designer pair of earrings in the shape of a mushroom hung down a gold hoop. But it’s not the pair of earrings priced at $6.89 that’s the talk of the town but the model who was seen sporting the pair.

The advertisement featured a model wearing a cochlear implant on her right ear. As it was claimed to be the first time any brand has shown a model sporting a cochlear implant, fashion critics and masses have been heaping praises on ASOS for their commendable effort.

The model in the advertisement has also been identified and her name is Natasha Ghouri, who was born deaf.

The advertisement went viral on the internet when a Twitter user named Asia Smith commended the efforts of the fashion brand for choosing a model sporting cochlear implant through a post on the social media platform. In a follow-up note, the fan clarified that she initially, incorrectly called the cochlear implant a hearing aid.

Cochlear implants are surgically implanted to stimulate the auditory nerve to provide the sensation of sound for those who are deaf or severely hard of hearing. Hearing aids are removable and are used to amplify sound for people with residual hearing.

Definitely not crying because of @ASOS using an earring model with a hearing aid 😭 It's the first time I've ever seen a model with a hearing impairment, let alone an earring model and its so refreshing to see this kind of representation for people like me 😍— asia (@asiasmith_16) April 13, 2021

Since the post has been shared it has received over 32,000 likes and garnered positive reactions from everyone. One of the users confessed that she is hard of hearing and was nervous about using a hearing aid due to the stigma attached to it. But now after seeing the advertisement and the way it has been normalised, she realised it is completely normal to use it.

Even model Natasha chipped in and thanked her modelling agency for bestowing trust in her and helping her further her modelling career. She showed gratitude for the brand ASOS to welcoming her and giving her an opportunity to represent people like her.

