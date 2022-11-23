British Fisherman Catches Massive Goldfish Weighing 30kg in French Lake, Frees it Later

A UK fisherman deems himself one of the luckiest anglers after successfully reeling on potentially the world’s biggest goldish. According to a Facebook post shared by the fisherman, the massive specimen, which is nicknamed ‘The Carrot’ owing to its bright colour, weighs a whooping 67lbs 4ozs (approximately 30 kg). The rare fish is said to be a hybrid of the leather carp and koi carp species, as reported by the Daily Mail. The Carrot is estimated to be around 20 years old and was seemingly put in a lake at a Fishery in France, owned by Brit Jason Cowler. However, the elusive fish rarely makes an appearance out of the water.

Angler Andy Hackett, who spent about 25 minutes trying to reel The Carrot in was extremely happy when he was finally able to catch it. The 42-year-old said that he knew the rare fish was inside the lake but he never thought it would be easy for him to actually grasp it. When compared to the world’s biggest goldish, which was caught back in 2019 by a resident of Minnesota in the US, Jason Fugate, The Carrot is said to be about 30 lbs heavier (approximately 13 kg). In addition to this, the rare finding is also estimated to be double the size of a 30 lbs bright orange koi carp, which was caught by an Italian named Raphael Biagini, back in 2010 in the South of France.

The fisherman, who is identified to be a company director and a resident of Kidderminster in Worcestershire, got his hands on the rare fish at the Bluewater Lakes located in Champagne, France. While talking about the rare find, Hackett called it sheer luck that he was able to catch The Carrot. “I knew it was a big fish when it took my bait and went off side to side and up and down with it. Then it came to the surface 30 or 40 yards out and I saw that it was orange. It was brilliant to catch it but it was also sheer luck,” he told the Daily Mail.

In a Facebook post, the 42-year-old can be seen holding the rare specimen in a photo before releasing it back into the lake. The Fishery manager, Jason Cowler, stated that the massive goldfish is excellent in health.

