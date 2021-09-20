British Gardner Harvests 839 Tomatoes From a Single Stem

A British gardener has harvested a total of 839 tomatoes from a single stem. The number of tomatoes grown by Douglas Smith (43) of Stanstead Abbotts, England is nearly double the previous Guinness World Record. Now, he is all set to create a new record. He is on the brink of breaking the previous record of harvesting 488 tomatoes from a single stem, achieved by a Shropshire man Graham Tranter in 2010. Smith planted seeds of tomatoes in March this year and harvested tomatoes in September from a single stem.

Smith spent 3-4 hours a week on his truss to grow tomatoes. He planted a tomato seed in an 8×8 foot greenhouse in his garden at the backyard of his house. Last year, he made headlines after growing Britain’s largest tomato plant. This time he spent a little more time on his hobby and now he is all set for claiming the record for harvesting the most tomatoes from a single stem. He has harvested 839 tomatoes weighing nearly 4.24kg, reports SWNS news agency.

Smith improved his tomato growing skills after reading many scientific papers last winter.

Smith is an IT Manager by profession. He called the local priest and a policeman to witness and verify the tomato counting. He was recorded while plucking tomatoes from stems laden with small tomatoes so that it could be verified for Guinness World Records.

Now, the Guinness World Record officials will assess Smith’s efforts. His attempt will be submitted to the record-keeping organization for official recognition.

Earlier in 2020, he made the record of growing the UK’s tallest sunflower. It was 20ft high. He also has a record of growing the largest tomato in the UK. He had harvested a 3kg tomato with a circumference of 27.5 inches last August.

