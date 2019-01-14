English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
British Hacker Managed to Take Down Entire Country's Telecom Network With One Attack
Daniel Kaye has been jailed for executing a cyber attack on Lonestar, a Liberia-based phone operator company back in 2015. The attack caused all of Liberia's telecom system to crash in 2016.
Liberia is a small country in West Africa that has a total land area of 111,369 km².
Loading...
In a shocking incident, a British hacker carried out a out a cyber attack that knocked out the entire telecommunications network in the South African country of Liberia.
Liberia is a small country in West Africa that has a total land area of 111,369 km². In 2015, Daniel Kaye executed a cyber attack on Lonestar, a Liberian phone operator company. The attack was so acute that it led to Liberia's entire communications network failing in the next year.
According to a report in CNN, the 30-year-old hacker was hired by Lonestar's rival company Cellcom and cost the former $600,000 in remedial action.
Kaye admitted to carrying out the crime in October 2015 using botnets - a series of computers linked together to carry out cyber attacks. He was also responsible for carrying out cyber attacks on Germany-based Deutsche Telekom after he was extradited there following his arrest in 2017.
Mike Hulett, Head of Operations of Britain's National Crime Agency's Cyber Crime Unit said that the attack caused a significant damage to a lot of related companies in Liberia and abroad, demonstrating the border-less threat of cyber attacks.
Kaye pleaded guilty to the crimes on Friday and has been sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.
Liberia is a small country in West Africa that has a total land area of 111,369 km². In 2015, Daniel Kaye executed a cyber attack on Lonestar, a Liberian phone operator company. The attack was so acute that it led to Liberia's entire communications network failing in the next year.
According to a report in CNN, the 30-year-old hacker was hired by Lonestar's rival company Cellcom and cost the former $600,000 in remedial action.
Kaye admitted to carrying out the crime in October 2015 using botnets - a series of computers linked together to carry out cyber attacks. He was also responsible for carrying out cyber attacks on Germany-based Deutsche Telekom after he was extradited there following his arrest in 2017.
Mike Hulett, Head of Operations of Britain's National Crime Agency's Cyber Crime Unit said that the attack caused a significant damage to a lot of related companies in Liberia and abroad, demonstrating the border-less threat of cyber attacks.
Kaye pleaded guilty to the crimes on Friday and has been sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rahul Gandhi Exclusive: Congress Will Fight With Full Might in UP in 2019 Elections
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Rahul Gandhi Exclusive: Congress Will Fight With Full Might in UP in 2019 Elections
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Top 5 Smart Tricks of PUBG Mobile to Win 'Chicken Dinner' Everytime: Learn Here
- Following Sexual Harassment Allegations, Rajkumar Hirani's Munna Bhai 3 on hold?
- Netflix Hit With a Lawsuit by Choose Your Own Adventure Publishers, Over Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
- PBL: Mumbai Rockets to Face Bengaluru Raptors in Final
- India vs Australia: Assistant Coach Brad Haddin Concedes Australia Playing Like They Are a 'Bit Scared'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results