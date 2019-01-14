British Hacker Managed to Take Down Entire Country's Telecom Network With One Attack

In a shocking incident, a British hacker carried out a out a cyber attack that knocked out the entire telecommunications network in the South African country of Liberia.Liberia is a small country in West Africa that has a total land area of 111,369 km². In 2015, Daniel Kaye executed a cyber attack on Lonestar, a Liberian phone operator company. The attack was so acute that it led to Liberia's entire communications network failing in the next year.According to a report in CNN, the 30-year-old hacker was hired by Lonestar's rival company Cellcom and cost the former $600,000 in remedial action.Kaye admitted to carrying out the crime in October 2015 using botnets - a series of computers linked together to carry out cyber attacks. He was also responsible for carrying out cyber attacks on Germany-based Deutsche Telekom after he was extradited there following his arrest in 2017.Mike Hulett, Head of Operations of Britain's National Crime Agency's Cyber Crime Unit said that the attack caused a significant damage to a lot of related companies in Liberia and abroad, demonstrating the border-less threat of cyber attacks.Kaye pleaded guilty to the crimes on Friday and has been sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.