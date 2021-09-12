British High Commissioner Alex Ellis Tries Vada Pav In Mumbai, Gets Food Suggestions

Indian street food is widely loved across the globe and it looks like British High Commissioner Alex Ellis has fallen in love with Mumbai’s Vada Pav.

During his deputation in India, Ellis has been trying out desi Indian food and flavour from across the country. He is currently in Maharashtra meeting some of the delegates. In the snap shared by the British High Commissioner, he was seen standing outside the Gateway of India with a vada pav in his hand. Along with the picture, Ellis wrote, “There is always time to have a vada pav in Mumbai.” Vada Pav includes deep-fried potato dumplings placed inside a bread bun. Green chillies coated with spices are also served with it and some sellers even add up sauces, mainly green chilli. Considering his liking for Indian street food, several Twitter users gave him a couple of suggestions for his next outing. One of the users asked him to try Puran Poli during his stay in Maharashtra. Another suggested that he should visit Pune and try missal pav.

Sir come to #pune and have misal pav too.— Nitin Welde (@nitinwelde) September 10, 2021

What about Modak for tomorrow on the special occasion ? उखडीचे मोदक गणपत्ती बाप्पाचे आवडते— Shubham Shinde (@shubhamshinde29) September 9, 2021

Some users also pointed out that the ‘terrace of Taj hotel’ was not the right place to have a vada pav, instead, he should have visited Dadar.

Mr. Ellis,If you are planning to parcel some wadapav for Her Majesty Queen & Prime Minister Johnson, then please consider 'Keerti College Wadapav, Dadar' or 'Bhaucha Wadapav, Bhandup' .. एकदम भन्नाट 😍@AUThackeray @AslamShaikh_MLA मुंबईचे पालकमंत्री नात्याने यात लक्ष द्यावे 😉— The Observer_RSAS (@RomeshSankhe) September 9, 2021

Real taste of Vadapav is opposite Dadar station. Gallery of Taj is not right place to have Vadapav 😃— Dinesh Wadera (@dineshwadera) September 9, 2021

People on the microblogging site were also eager to know whether the British High Commissioner had learned Marathi or not. Earlier, Ellis had shared a photo of himself trying masala dosa in Bengaluru.

