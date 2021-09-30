British High Commissioner Enjoys ‘Banglar Rosogolla' at Kolkata's Iconic Sweet Shop

British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, who in the past have munched on Indian delicacies like Vada Pav and Dosa, this time tried the popular sweet dish of West Bengal - Banglar Rosogolla. Ellis took to his Twitter to share a picture of himself having rosogolla at K.C. Das and Sons. The popular shop is one of the oldest in Kolkata. The British High Commissioner was also seen wearing a garland of flowers along with a tilak on his forehead.

“I am very happy to be in Kolkata, the sweetest city in India. At the K.C Das and Sons outlet in Esplanade here, I tasted the delicious ‘Banglar Rasogolla’,” his caption read in Bengali.

His picture tweet of September 26 has nearly 2,000 likes with many Indians, especially Bengalis, suggesting the diplomat to try other dishes in Kolkata as well. A user asked Ellis whether he tried Mishti Doi, and suggested he try the sweet dish during his next visit to Kolkata.

Other users pitched Kolkata street food to Ellis, while some were simply overjoyed with his arrival. “Welcome to [the] City of Joy. Kolkata is known for its Hospitality too, Kolkatans are warm at heart. Sweet people make good sweets,” a user said.

The Twitter account of the British High Commission in Kolkata later informed that the diplomat tried Roshmolai as well.

Ellis, in the past, has tried his hands on other Indian delicacies as well. Just last month, he shared a picture of himself enjoying Dosa in Karnataka. After eating Dosa using spoons, he later enjoyed it with his bare hands and realised this was the correct way.

During his Kolkata visit, the British High Commissioner also met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan. Ellis later thanked the Governor for “excellent cooperation with the great state of West Bengal”.

Ahead of COP 26 - the upcoming annual multilateral climate meet - he also interacted with climate experts at Bengal Chamber to understand the inter-relationship between gender equality and climate action. Ellis also discussed United Kingdom-supported initiatives on addressing the climate vulnerability of Sundarbans.

