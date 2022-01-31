Controversial British influencer Oli London is obsessed with Korean culture. And the proof is that the public figure has gotten 20 cosmetic surgeries in a bid to look like BTS member Jimin. Oli has now announced that they want to have a penis reduction procedure to look “100 percent Korean.”

Oli identifies as a non-binary Korean person, despite being born and brought up in England. Although Oli can barely speak or understand the Korean language, they are quite adamant in their belief that the transracial surgery has done its magic and they look just like the South Korean entertainer Jimin. Some Koreans have even accused Oli of cultural appropriation and expressed their displeasure over Oli’s obsession.

This is my new official flag for being a non-binary person who identifies as Korean. Thank you for the overwhelming support it was so hard for me to come out as Them/they/kor/ean 🏳️‍🌈⚧ #olilondon #nonbinary pic.twitter.com/5uJp2dBQU5— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 18, 2021

In their Instagram bio, Oli describes themselves as a “K-pop singer”. Speaking to Newsweek, Oli said that they have booked a full face and neck lift in Turkey in the upcoming weeks. Oli also revealed that they are ready to take an extreme step in their physical appearance by reducing their penis size to match that of an average Korean man. Oli told Newsweek, “I don’t want people to get offended by this, but in Korea, the average penis is like 3.5 inches, and I get trolled all the time. People say, ‘Oh, you can’t be Korean. You’re not 100 percent Korean,’ and I just want to be 100 percent Korean.”

Oli said that they would have a penis reduction to match the Korean average penis size. “That’s how far I’m willing to go. I can have it done in Thailand, and it will cost between $6,000 (around Rs 4,47,900) and $8,000 (roughly Rs 5,97,200). Thailand’s cheaper. And to be honest, they do specialise in those kind of things in Thailand, because they have a lot of sex changes and stuff.”

According to a study on the penile size of Korean men done by the Department of Urology at the Capital Military Hospital in Seoul, the mean length of the penis in a non-erected state was 8cm (3.15 inches) and 12.7cm (5 inches) when erect.

