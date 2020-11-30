British Instagrammer Arrested for Pushing a Car into a Protected Water Area

The National Police in Marbella, Spain have arrested a British citizen charged with a slew of offences, including crimes against road safety. The 27-year-old British Instagrammer identified as RT in police documents has been charged with the crimes against road safety, damaging the environment, document forgery and pushing a car into a river.

The British Instagrammer is a known prankster and was arrested by the Marbella Police after posting incriminating videos on social media. The police were able to nab him after he posted videos of him driving recklessly on roads frequented by athletes on Instagram. In one of his videos, he was filmed pushing a car into the Guadazia River, which is just above the municipal stadium of San Pedro. The act was classified as a Special Conservative Area and bizarre act poses a serious environmental risk to the eco-sensitive area.

The police were able to track him down through his social media posts, after he shared the footage of the bizarre prank.

According to El periodico de Marbella reports, a group of four men and one woman can be seen launching the shiny black BMW into the river in stills taken from the footage. One of the men among the four men removed the license plates before abandoning the car. The police allegedly found that the group had two cars with the same license plates, both belonging to the suspected ‘prankster’, which were featured on his Instagram page.

They launched an investigation after local Marbella police dredged the BMW from the river. They were able to zero in on the suspect after they identified the owner of the car from the videos found on his social media account, which also included the one where he can be seen pushing the car into the river.

RT was promptly arrested on November 23 and all of his videos of the prank have been deleted from his Instagram page. The police have charged an additional six people in relation to the incident, the report said.