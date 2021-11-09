British Live TV Show Hosts Left in Splits After Contestant Calls Prize ‘Bag of Sh*t’

Conducting live shows comes with its own sets of risks and entertainment as Monday’s episode of This Morning, a British television show, depicted. Hosts Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield were left in splits after a contestant Linda swore on live television twice.

The woman named Linda participating in the show’s famous game, Spin to Win, on Monday morning ended up winning herself a £3,000 (Rs3,00,000). Linda, in her excitement, ended up swearing twice while speaking on live television, which left Holly and Philip in stitches. Footage of the incident was shared by some viewers on Twitter. In the video, Linda asked Holly and Phil what she won, to which they told her she had won three grand. The video shows Linda requesting the hosts to take some part of the cash out to donate to the emergency services, “Please take one hundred pounds out – will you do that?”

The lovely Linda wins the jackpot and asks to donate some of her money to the emergency services 😍 pic.twitter.com/y1gZccNzEM— This Morning (@thismorning) November 8, 2021

Following this a bag was seen being lifted down towards the hosts which marked the beginning of the famed Spin to Win “Bag of Shizzle.” At this point Holly is heard saying, “You know what’s coming down.” Responding to Holly, Linda replied “It’s the bag of s**t.” Phil is immediately seen coming to the rescue as he corrected her and said “No, shizzle!” Holly is seen cracking up after listening to Linda’s unfiltered response. While the hosts were trying to contain their laughter on the live show Linda once again repeated, “It is a bag of s**t!” Phil once again tries to correct Linda and reiterates that it was in fact “shizzle.” Meanwhile, Holly had completely lost her composure and was laughing hysterically in the background while requesting Linda to stop.

Good old Linda 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bQ9HAR7ETJ— Mark T (@Tulstar) November 8, 2021

Netizens have also had a gala time viewing the video. As one user tweeted, “Loved Linda’s reaction to the bag of sh*t lol (laugh out loud).”

Loved Linda’s reaction to the bag of sh*t lol— jennie spencer (@jspence73) November 8, 2021

Another user commented, “OMG (Oh My God) Absolutely crying at This Morning, love Linda that was the best spin to win ever.”

OMG!!!!! Absolutely crying at This Morning love Linda 😂👍😘 @Schofe @hollywills That was the BEST spin to win EVER!! 😂😘— Paula Louise Evans (@Paulalouiseee) November 8, 2021

Expressing their own reaction to Linda’s response one user commented, “Absolutely hilarious my dog was concerned at my laughing.”

Absolutely hilarious 😂 my dog was concerned at my laughing 😆🤪— Gina (@ginagina_j) November 8, 2021

What are your thoughts on this hilarious video?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.