British Man Arrested in Netherlands After Being Mistaken for Mafia Boss

A 54-year-old Formula 1 fan from Liverpool was arrested by the police in the Netherlands’s city, The Hague after he was mistaken for a mafia boss.

According to the BBC, the Police believed that the British man, Mark L, was the Sicilian crime lord Matteo Messina Denaro, and therefore, he was blindfolded and arrested by officers in The Hague on Wednesday. Prosecutors stated that the man was in the country on September 5 to watch the Dutch Grand Prix, but was later freed.

As per the report, the man was at a restaurant with his son when police came in with a European Arrest Warrant issued by the Italian official authority.

Speaking about the situation, Mark L’s lawyer Leon van Kleef stated that it was like a bad movie scene or a nightmare for his client that he found himself in.

He said his client had mixed emotions because it is ludicrous. “He is a normal Formula One fan. I was always convinced he is not the Sicilian mafia boss, Denaro. It would have been a genius of an Italian to have such a strong Liverpool accent."

The Dutch Public Prosecutor Office said during the investigation Mark L stated that he was an English citizen and proclaimed his innocence. The result of the investigation turned out to be negative. The spokesperson also noted that the public prosecutor had issued an immediate release order of Mark L at the beginning of the evening

Sicilian crime lord Denaro has been in hiding since 1993, over bombings in the same year which killed 10 and injured 93. He is Italy’s most wanted mob boss.

Denaro also goes by the name Diabolik. He is wanted for 50 murders and is the “capo di tutti capi" which means, the boss of all bosses - of the Sicilian Mafia.

Mark L’s lawyer Mr. van Kleef said that he doesn’t want to be identified and would not wish to comment further on the case.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here