Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

British Man Becomes World's First Person to Trial a New Male Contraceptive Gel

Researchers say, the gel, which is applied topically, uses a combination of progesterone and testosterone which are absorbed through the skin directly into the bloodstream.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 28, 2019, 3:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
British Man Becomes World's First Person to Trial a New Male Contraceptive Gel
Researchers say, the gel, which is applied topically, uses a combination of progesterone and testosterone which are absorbed through the skin directly into the bloodstream.
Loading...

A British man, James Owers, has become one of the first in the world to trial a new male contraceptive gel. Owers and his girlfriend Diana Bardsley from Edinburgh volunteered to take part in the study, which is being led in the UK by Saint Mary’s Hospital, part of Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, and the University of Edinburgh.

According to a report published in Independent, the international trial is studying the effectiveness of the hormone gel, called NES/T. The research saw experts analysing 450 couples who have agreed to use it as their only form of contraception for the next 12 months.

Researchers say, the gel, which is applied topically, uses a combination of progesterone and testosterone which are absorbed through the skin directly into the bloodstream.

According to them, the progesterone stops sperm from being produced and the testosterone negates the effect of a possible drop in hormone levels. This means that users can continue having normal sex drive.

Volunteers in the study will have their sperm count checked regularly to ensure that the gel works effectively.

Speaking about how to use the gel, Owers revealed to BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast that one has to squeeze a bit of the gel and rub it onto a person's shoulder and pectoral area and that dries in three to four seconds. They have to repeat it on the other shoulder and then get dressed.

Dr Cheryl Fitzgerals, one of the lead authors of the study said that while the study was going "very well", the widespread availabity of a male contraceptive could still be some years away.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram