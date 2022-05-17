British Man Climbs Mount Everest 16th Time, Was Told He Would Never Walk Without Support

Kenton Cool, a British mountaineer, has successfully climbed the summit of Mount Everest 16th time. He is the first non-Nepalese and the first British citizen to do so.

Reaching such a height is a dangerous task. The mountaineers face hundreds of risks and many have died trying to achieve this feat.

Cool also broke the myth that only Nepalese could do so. The 48-year-old possesses courage and spirit not many have. Not just that, at the age of 22, Cool had an accident while he was rock climbing. Following the accident, he was told he would never be able to walk without support.

Through a series of surgeries as well as physical therapy, he defied years of predictions and reached the heights of Mount Everest. Even after all this, he feels chronic pain in his knees.

Overcoming all the physical and mental barriers, Cool passed all the obstacles and did not let his dreams die. He created himself a brand-new identity as the first Englishman to climb Mount Everest 16 times.

The month of May is considered to be the best period and preferred time to climb the world’s highest peak. The Nepalese government issued 316 permits to climb Everest given the current peak season.

Cool was also the first British guide to lead a client to the summit of K2, the world’s second-highest mountain.

