Two Ukrainian Women Dupe British Charity Worker of $250,000 on Pretext Of Marriage

An ill-fated British charity worker became a victim of marriage fraud and lost about $250,000 (Rs 1.8 crore) in Ukraine. Two women are accused of duping him of such a huge amount on the pretext of marriage. This case of fraud is a bit different from what has been going on with thousands of people across the globe as here James (name changed) not only lost his savings but also his dignity and how Ukraine’s judicial system could not help him.

According to a BBC report, the entire case started when the 52-year-old man’s friend suggested starting a project in the eastern part of Ukraine. Working abroad was new for James so he started working in Odessa, a port city in Southern Ukraine, with the help of a translator named Julia.

Once when his work stopped due to heavy snowfall, Julia introduced him to her 32-year-old friend Irina. After a few meetings, soon the two started dating each other. However, since James did not know the Russian language and Irina could not communicate in English, Julia used to translate their conversations and used to charge $150 (Rs 11,133) per day. When James returned to his homeland, the two kept chatting with each other on Viber with the help of translation facility. Whenever James used to visit Odessa, the two used to spend a lot of time together. But Irina had refused any physical relations with him before marriage.

After a while, James tried persuading his then-girlfriend to come with him to Britain, however, since she did not want to leave her homeland, he decided to settle down in Odessa after quitting his job and selling his belongings there. Soon they started hunting for a house for which Irina advised him to transfer $200,000 (Rs 1.4 crore) in the bank account of a friend’s company.

Later, Irina told James that the bank would release the money only if he was legally married to Christina. When James did not agree to it, Irina threatened to break up with him. So, he decided to marry her friend. He told media that Irina had informed him that according to the country’s system, it would be easier to divorce Christina and remarry Irina. When he finally married Christina, the two women bought a house worth $200,00 which was jointly in the name of Christina and James.

A few days later when James went for his engagement with Irina, 60 other guests were present at the event. Later, when he received an expensive bill, he realised that the reception was a scam. It was also revealed that the woman who arrived at the occasion pretending as Irina’s mother was actually Julia’s mother. Till the evening of the reception, he was lying on a hospital bed after he fell sick by consuming a suspected spiked drink. Later, Irina refused to marry him and said she was admitted in a hospital. During that time, James also had to pay the hospital bill amounting to $12,000 (Rs 8.9 lakh).

Later, one of James’ friends also informed him that the house that he had purchased actually was worth $63,000 (Rs 46.8 lakh). Now, James realised that he was duped of hundred of thousands of dollars.

In order to get his money back and get justice in the case, the British man tried to approach the city police to file a complaint in the case. But when he narrated the entire incident, the cops started making fun of him and no action was taken. Despite his lawyer Anna Kojerga’s intervention, no case was registered against the two women.

However, Anna remained successful in annulling his marriage with Christina. She also made sure that the house remained only in his name.

Fed up with the police and the judicial system of the country, James took the help of one Robert Papian who is considered as the Sherlock Holmes of Odessa. He is now working on the case.

A BBC investigation found out that both Irina and Christina were already married, but got divorced later.

