British Man Fined over Rs 2 Lakh for Parking at His Own Property, Here's Why

If you had your own parking spot, you would at least be assured of not getting any fine for violating the parking rules. However, for a British man, parking at his own property became an invitation to distress and raised a fine of more than £2,000 (Rs 2 lakh). The incident occurred with a resident of central England city Coventry, who wished to remain anonymous.

According to a report by Coventry Live, the problem started when the resident — who has rented the place where he lives — sold his car and forgot to take out his permit. To get his permit for parking back, the man had called the authorities to get it replaced. However, he was told by Mainstay Residential that there were no parking permits available at the time.

The man was informed that he would receive the parking permit for the new car when it was available and in the meantime, an exemption would be put in place while he waited. However, the report mentions that the United Kingdom Parking Control (UKPC) did not pay attention to the exemption and began fining the tenant for parking in his own space.

Things took a turn for the worse when the man sold his car again and required a new parking permit. Once again, the same thing repeated with acquiring the parking permit. To make matters worse, UKPC lost the contract from Mainstay Residential, the company from which the man got his parking permit. The contract was taken over by another company called Parking Control Management.

Speaking to the website, the man said that he kept his permit on display, but nobody sent him a letter informing him that he needed to update the parking permit with the new company. This led to him getting seven fines in three days. The man said that he tried telling the authorities about it, but they said they were sending the matter to their solicitors to deal with and did not tell him that he needed a new permit. Due to miscommunication and lack of understanding from the authorities. the man has now got fined over £2000.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here