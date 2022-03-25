British Man Hailed for Covering 1000 km to Evacuate Lion, Wolf From Zoo in Ukraine

As Russia continues with its onslaught in Ukraine since invading the country in February, almost a quarter of the population has been compelled to flee from their homes. Millions of Ukrainians have sought refuge in neighbouring countries like Poland and Hungary as the cities face heavy Russian bombardment. Although the situation of refugees is being closely monitored by international organisations, little heed seems to have been paid to the animals in the war-torn nation.

However, a heartwarming tale has come to light where a person went on a four-day mission to evacuate a lion and wolf from Ukraine, as reported by Metro.co.uk.

The person, Tim Locks, is an Iraq veteran and was present in Lviv, Ukraine to supply aid to the people there. It was then Tim learned about the lion and wolf from a conservationist he met in a hotel. Soon, Tim along with his two companions decided to take up the mission and save the lives of the creatures from the conflict.

Advertisement

Reportedly, Tim collected supplies like toiletries, baby formula and nappies and went to the closed zoo located in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. They covered a 600-mile (965 kms) journey to reach the zoo while crossing numerous Ukrainian military checkpoints.

While the lion named Simba was caged, the wolf, Akela, had to be sedated by a vet. A crane and JCB digger was used to lift the animals and load them in the back of a van. “It took three hours as the crane driver and digger driver didn’t speak a word of English, and we don’t speak Ukrainian,” Tim told Metro.co.uk. The veteran added that an interpreter helped them understand each other.

After loading the animals, Tim and his team left for Romania where the lion and wolf were shifted to another zoo. Tim recalled how air raid sirens were wailing when they left and the curfew was about to start.

Tim also shared his audacious journey on his Facebook page and shared that both Simba and Akela were “settling well” in their new habitat in Romania.

What do you think of Tim’s efforts?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.