Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Holidaying British Man Reportedly Eaten by Tiger Shark, Hand and Wedding Ring Retrieved

The 44-year-old's death was confirmed by judicial sources days after his severed hand and forearm were found in the stomach of a tiger shark, which was at least 13-ft long.

IANS

Updated:November 8, 2019, 2:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Holidaying British Man Reportedly Eaten by Tiger Shark, Hand and Wedding Ring Retrieved
Image for representation purpose only / Hindi News18.

A British tourist was believed to have been eaten by a shark during a luxury trip to celebrate his wife's 40th birthday while swimming in what was deemed a "safe" lagoon, it was reported on Friday.

The victim, identified as civil servant Richard Martyn Turner, from Edinburgh, was snorkelling by himself in waters off the Reunion Island, a French department in the Indian Ocean, where four sharks were later caught, The Daily Mail reported citing Scottish media reports as saying.

The 44-year-old's death was confirmed by judicial sources days after his severed hand and forearm were found in the stomach of a tiger shark, which was at least 13-ft long.

His wife identified his remains through his wedding ring.

Meanwhile, DNA tests were also being carried out on the other remains found inside the tiger shark to confirm that they belong to Turner.

The other three sharks will also have their stomach contents examined, The Daily Mail said.

Turner vanished on November 2 while snorkelling in Hermitage Lagoon, off the coast of the Reunion.

Despite four sharks being killed near to where he went missing, the lagoon was described by locals as "safe" for swimmers.

The Hermitage Lagoon is known for its calm, shallow waters of less than 6ft and its dense coral reef, which serves as a barrier that helps keep sharks out.

The UK Foreign Office is yet to comment on the incident.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram