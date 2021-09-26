British Man Returning from Quarantine Gets Honest Welcome Note By Grandparents

Grandparents are mostly known for the love and warmth they share with their grandchildren. However, for a British man, things turned out to be quite hilarious when he had to spend time with his grandparents, as a Reddit post shows. A recent post shared on subreddit r/CasualUK by user @stantheman2793 describes the welcome note that the anonymous man received when he arrived at his grandparents' house. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the man who had just moved back to the UK had to be quarantined for a few days and he chose to stay at his grandparents’ house for the mandatory period. The Reddit post shared earlier this week featured a picture of the welcome note that also came with a to-do list that included everything that was needed for taking care of around the house. The caption of the Reddit post read, “Moved back to the UK after being away for a year. Quarantining at my Grandparent’s house as they are away and they left me a to-do list.” The list included how to dispose of the garbage, or how find figs in the refrigerator and in the backyard. However, there was one sentence in the note that left the man and the netizens in splits.

The note described the man as "almost like family" to his grandparents. Now, receiving a note like that from your grandparents would most likely leave you laughing. The Reddit post has been upvoted 16.8k times since it was shared on the social media platform.

https://www.reddit.com/r/CasualUK/comments/pseuoo/moved_back_to_the_uk_after_being_away_for_a_year/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web2x&context=3

Redditors were equally amused by this note received by the man and shared their reaction in the comments section. As one user shared their own incident of doing something similar, “I once got my mum a birthday card from Moonpig that said 'Happy Birthday Linda', my mum's name is not Linda.” Another user wrote in the comments, “My dad let me do this to my mum when I was young. It’s a tradition now for me to get her a step mum card as well as a real one.”

For one user, the reddit post was a reminder of a similar incident that happened with them as they commented, “Reminds me of the time my brother bought our mum a card that said 'You're like a mum to me'."

https://www.reddit.com/r/CasualUK/comments/pseuoo/comment/hdphytw/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web2x&context=3

https://www.reddit.com/r/CasualUK/comments/pseuoo/comment/hdph2p4/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web2x&context=3

What are your thoughts on this prank?

