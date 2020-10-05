British Man Stacked 46 Toilet Paper Rolls on His Face to Create Guinness World Record

The coronavirus pandemic had caused massive crowds of people lining up to buy toilet rolls since that is the most important thing if the cities were to go under complete lockdown.

Now, with all the stock of toilet papers at his disposal, a British man has created a record for balancing stacks of the essential commodity on his face.

Jay Rawlings from England posted a video of himself balancing a stack of 46 toilet rolls on his face as a part of Guinness World Record weekly challenge.

The video has received over 12,000 views on Twitter and also smashed the Guinness World Record challenge. Rawling broke the earlier record of 16 toilet rolls with his recent video.

Congratulations to @jay_rawlings on absolutely smashing this week's #GWRchallenge with 46 toilet rolls balanced on the head! ️ https://t.co/ecgXbT9f25 — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) October 2, 2020

However, one user commented how the paper rolls were glued together, which made it easier for Rawling to accomplish the task.

To this, Rawling replied, “It is all genuine and even if you tried to glue it together, the paper would not be strong enough to hold it.” He even shared a video with another angle of the stacking process which he followed for the challenge.

The video showed how Rawling balanced the toilet rolls in a very intricately delicate manner, which was pretty similar to a game of jenga.

Rawling is no stranger to accomplishing such challenging feats. In one of the videos, he balanced a patio umbrella on his chin and juggled bowling pins.

Enjoying the sunshine 🌞 😎 pic.twitter.com/hdEFedy4Wp — Jay Rawlings (@jay_rawlings) April 22, 2020

Rawling also became a member of The Magic Circle this year. The Magic Circle is a premier magical society which promotes magic and illusion. The organization, formed in 1905, has an international membership of around 1500, all dedicated to promoting and advancing the art of magic, a popular entertainment.

The Magic Circle is headquartered in Euston near London's West End which has a fully equipped theatre, libraries, museum, and a display of a vast collection of posters and memorabilia relating to the history of magic.