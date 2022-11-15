British Man With Hearing Difficulty Discovers Bud Stuck in His Ear for Five Years

A British man who almost believed that he was going deaf was relieved to discover that his healing disability was caused due to an earbud that had been stuck in his ear for about five years. The man identified to be Wallace Lee is a resident of Weymouth in Dorset, who thought that the hearing problem was a result of his professional career working for the noisy aviation industry or could be the outcome of an old rugby injury. According to a report by BBC, the Royal Navy veteran bought home an endoscope kit that helped him spot a small white object in his ears. He immediately visited a doctor to seek help.

The elderly explained that he was delighted to find out the reason behind his hearing problem and was instantly relieved when the unusual blockage was cleared from his ear. The British man revealed that the earpiece was lodged into his ear during a plane journey when he went to visit his family in Australia. He happened to have bought little earplugs to phase out the noise of the aircraft. He said, “Five years ago when I was visiting my family in Australia I bought these little earplugs that you can put different attachments in, depending on the noise you want to phase out on an aircraft.”

The elderly added one of the little attachments of the earplug that got stuck inside his ear, remained there ever since. The British man and his wife noticed the deterioration in his hearing ability which made them believe Lee was going deaf. He made it a point to clean his ears a number of times over the years but nothing ever worked out. While sharing his experience, Lee said that the surgeon who removed the object from his ear was ‘amazed’.

“The doctor initially tried to suck it out… but because it had been in there that long with the build-up of the hard ear wax, it wouldn’t move at all,” said the British Man. Later, the doctor used miniature tweezers which were put in his ear canal with the help of a tube. When the object was removed, Lee heard a pop and everything in the room became instantly audible to him. Sharing his experience of hearing everything clearly after almost five years, he said, “The fog that was in my head for all those years went and left – and I could hear perfectly well.”

For the navy veteran, it felt nothing less than hearing everything for the first time again.

