British Man Works For 70 Years Without Taking Single Sick Leave

A company’s most valuable assets are its loyal employees. A shoe manufacturer in Britain hired an employee 70 years ago who worked his entire life for the company and never took a sick leave.

In 1953, Brian Chorley began working at the Clarks Shoes Factory. He was only 15 years old at the time. In spite of being too young to work, he showed unprecedented devotion to his job and continued to work there for 83 years.

He started working at the Clark Factory in Somerset in South West England during the summer break. He was in school at the time and wanted to work to supplement his income. In an interview with the Mirror, he revealed that when his father asked him about it, he told him that he wanted to do the job because he was poor.

Brian needed to augment his family’s income and gave half of the money he received for his 45-hour work to his mother.

His first company went out of business in 1980. Brian was over 50 at the time and when the company opened its shopping outlet in 1993, he returned to work there.

He claims that he went beyond the call of duty to provide excellent service to his employer and the employer was pleased with his work. Brian has no plans to retire even at this age, stating that he wants to work for another 93 years. He considers David Attenborough, who worked until the age of 95, as his ideal.

David Frederick Attenborough is an English broadcaster, natural historian and author who was born on May 8, 1926. Attenborough has received international acclaim for his contributions to broadcasting and wildlife filmmaking.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.