British Millionaire Forced to Tear Down His Illegal French Chateau Worth $70 Million

Millionaire with a state-of-the-art French Chateau, endless parties, scenic views, swimming pools, 18-bedrooms, a private helipad, and so on. What more can a man need? Well, according to the law - proper building permits! British developer Patrick Diter may have forgotten this element and spent around $70 million (INR 5,10,49,25,000) on his custom-built mansion in Provence, France,which now has to be demolished. Diter has been given 18 months by the French court to not only vacate but make the house disappear from the face of Earth.

Allegedly, Diter built the mansion without the right permit. The case has been running since 2015, where a court in 2019 said the house was illegal and needed to be demolished. The verdict was challenged in the highest French appellate court which upheld the previous decision. Now the Chateauhas an expiry date of early 2022. If the house still stands after June 2022, Diter will have to pay $600 (INR 43,756) per day or $220,000 (INR 1,60,44,050) per year.

The mansion which sprawls over 32,000-square-foot was custom designed by Diter who spared no expense. According to NY Post, the house comes with two helipads, a saltwater swimming pool, a medieval cloister, a bell tower and a greenhouse, plus 17 acres of gardens, vineyards, olive groves and lily ponds.It has been used as a TV set, rented out as wedding venueand vacation house, each with rates between $300 to $1,000 a night (INR 21,878 to 72,927).

According to Diter, the building permit was “verbal one from the mayor’s office.” However, the opponents claim that the work began much before the paper permit could be issued. Additionally, the permit only allowed “small extension” of the original 2,000-square-foot farmhouse on the property” and not all the extensions built by Diter.

One such addition was a 2,000-foot driveway which runs through environmentally protected lands. It causes water to channel onto the outskirts of the town and flooding them.

One of the neighbours leading the campaign against Diter and his house has also claimed that the loud parties and excessive noise “have made life in their own French chateaus unbearable.”

Now that the second court has also ordered the demolition of his precious Chateau, Diter reportedly wants to approach the European Court of Human Rights. However, local officials ridiculed the idea has all his rights have been upheld throughout the legal proceedings.