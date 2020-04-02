BUZZ

1-MIN READ

British Mother Recalls Helpless Journey with Daughter in India during COVID-19 Lockdown

(Image credit: Facebook/ Dawn Hardwick)

(Image credit: Facebook/ Dawn Hardwick)

On March 25, India imposed a lockdown for 21 days following an address by PM Modi to the nation, leaving thousands of foreign tourists stranded in the country after flight services were grounded.

  News18.com
  Last Updated: April 2, 2020, 8:13 PM IST
The global outbreak of the novel coronavirus has forced countries to impose lockdowns in a bid to restrict public movement and practise social distancing.

On March 25, India imposed a lockdown for 21 days following an address by PM Modi to the nation. In the aftermath, thousands of foreign tourists were left stranded in the country after flight services were grounded.

Dawn Hardwick, 50, from Leamington Spa, and her daughter Rosie, 6, were among the many who were trapped. They were travelling to Jaisalmer, in Rajasthan when the lockdown was announced.

Hardwick told the Daily Mail that she was spat on and called "coronavirus foreigners" before she managed to take a 600-mile taxi drive to Delhi after the British High Commission refused any sort of assistance.

Hardwick also said that the UK's response to the crisis had been "disgusting". She said, "I was told to help myself when I spoke to the British High Commission, and when I called again they put the phone down on me."

Dawn had her hopes back when she found the doors of the German Embassy opened and she could finally reach home on Friday only for the rescue mission that was arranged by the embassy.

According to the report, Dawn and Rosie flew to Frankfurt on Thursday and arrived home late on Friday after a flight to London.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the novel COVID-19 in the UK rose by 563 in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry, a "record jump" that totalled the number of patients who died in hospitals to 2,352.

