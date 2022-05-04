British MP Caught Watching Porn in Parliament Says He Was Searching for Tractors

British Conservative MP Neil Parish, who resigned after he was allegedly caught watching pornography in the House of Commons, has said that he was searching for tractors on the internet but ended up on a porn site instead. He said that he was trying to watch something related to tractors, as per Ladbible. According to ABC News, the Conservatives suspended Parish after he reported himself to parliament’s standards commissioner. Earlier, he had said that he found himself on the porn website accidentally which he described as the ‘biggest crime’ and a ‘moment of madness.’ “In the end, I could see that the furore and the damage I was causing my family and my constituency [by] association, it just wasn’t worth carrying on," Parish said.

While speaking to the BBC, Parish mentioned that he did not get into another website that had a similar name and he watched it for a bit which he shouldn’t have done. The conservative MP later admitted that what he had done was ‘absolutely totally wrong.’ “I will have to live with this for the rest of my life. I made a huge terrible mistake and I’m here to tell the world," Parish added.

According to SBS News, Parish’s decision to resign has triggered a by-election in the Tiverton and Honiton constituency in Devon, where he won a majority of more than 24,000 in 2019. However, his friend Colin Slade has come up with an explanation that Parish was looking for a brand new tractor named ‘Dominator’ and “You can easily see where that would go.”

In an interview with The Times newspaper published before his resignation, Parish’s wife said she was not aware of her husband having done anything similar before and that her husband was “a lovely person." “It was all very embarrassing," the newspaper quoted Sue Parish as saying. “My breath was taken away, frankly."

As per the sources, British media has earlier reported that a female minister has seen a male colleague viewing pornographic material while sitting beside her in the Common chamber during a committee hearing.

