British Museum Gets Its First Banksy Over a Decade After He Snuck in & Hung Fake Artwork

In a big whoop to street and graffiti artists, the British Museum has acquired its first original Banksy — a faux £10 banknote with the image of Princess Diana.Banksy, the anonymous British graffiti artist had splashed into headlines back in 2005 when he had snuck into the British Musuem in London and hung a fake artwork (a cave painting of a man with a shopping cart) under the the name of Banksymus Maximus.Now, the Princess Di note is set to join the British Musuem's Department of Coins and Medals where it will rest with the estabishment's vast numismatic collection.This will not be the first fake banknote to join the British Mususm's currency collection. In fact, the museum houses an eclectic mix of parody notes made by artists, cartoonists and caricaturists such as the 19the century Georhe Cruikshanks.According to a report in The Guradian, the museum had been trying for sometime to acquire a genuine Banksy banknote. But finding an original was tricky as Banksy himself mass produces his art by photcopying which essentially anyone could do.In fact, the the artist had earlier in his documentary Exit Through the Gift Shop conceded that he and his team had created about 1 million £10 notes with Princess Di on them and had planned to throw the notes off the roof of a building. However, the plan was canned fearing a forgery charge as people started using the fake notes in shops and establishments.Though the fake cave-painting technically would bethe first Bansky artwork to hang inside the British Museum Gallery, the Princess Di banknote is the first Banksy to be legally part of their collection. Though the cave painting, titled Peckham Rock did manage to hang unnoticed inside the gallety, it was never legally documented and remains filed as anonymous.Banksy, who is fiercy protective of his identity and has time and again snuck into gelleries in London and New York to hang his dystopic artworks without seeking consent of the establishments as a challenge to authority, may be changing the rules of his game after all.