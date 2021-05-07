British Navy is Training Officers to Wear Flying Suits with Jet Packs Built by 'Real-life Iron Man'

When Richard Browning made his first Iron-man like flying suit in 2017, he tantalized the world. Now, his company Gravity Industries, which makes the jet-packed flying suits, has released a video of flying British marines in the jet suites on YouTube. Undoubtedly, the video has gone viral and people cannot seem to get enough of it. There will be hardly anyone who is not fascinated by human flight.

Admiral Tony Radakin, the professional head of the British Naval Service, shared the clip of the training exercise on Twitter. He wrote that the flying suits were the latest game-changing kit. While some users were fascinated, others pointed out the risks of using the technology in the Navy.

In the video, that has been intensified by the sci-fi action background music, which makes it appear as a blend of Tom Cruise’s Mission impossible and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet worlds, it is really satisfying that the flying human beings are not a result of computer-generated imagery(CGI). In an action packet seascape, we see three boats following a cruise, ripping the heart of the seawater. Then we see mariners, suited with the jetpack, leaving the boats and landing on the cruise one by one. Towards the end of the video, three mariners fly and land together.

Watching the suited Iron man jump into the sky is arguably one of the most enviable experiences cinema has to offer. The world was in fascination when we saw the iron man suit becoming a reality, or at least the flying part of it. It was 2017 when Browning, whom some people like to call real-life Iron Man, revealed in a TED conference that he had built a flying suit and flight had become an obsession for him.

After starting in 2016 and months of falling over and failing, he managed to achieve coherent human flight and trained himself so that he did not have to think about the movement of his hands while flying to wherever he wanted. The suit, which was available for buying in 2018 for 3.2 crore rupees, can now be experienced by enrolling in one of the flight training programs offered by the company. Alternatively, you can also commission custom jet suits.

