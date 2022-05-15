British PM Boris Johnson Feels WFH is Hard Because he Gets Distracted by Coffee, Cheese

Ever since the pandemic hit the globe, working from home has become the new normal. While it is convenient to work from your own place using a laptop, it has its own distraction and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agrees. He has claimed that working from home does not work and he gets distracted by making coffee and eating cheese. This came in as he urged people to return to the office. As per a report by The Guardian, he said that the staff members were “more productive, more energetic, more full of ideas” when in the workplace with colleagues."

He explained how his experience of working from home included an “awful lot of time making another cup of coffee and then, you know, getting up, walking very slowly to the fridge, hacking off a small piece of cheese, then walking very slowly back to your laptop and then forgetting what it was you’re doing.” He emphasised how people need to get back into the habit of getting into the office.

While speaking to The Daily Mail, Johnson said returning to office will get city centres moving in the weekdays and it will be good for mass transit. Also, a lot of businesses that have been going through a tough time will benefit.

While companies were inviting people back to the office, a surge in Covid cases has again forced these companies to adopt a wait-and-watch approach on ending the work from home and calling employees to the office. Most companies are now informing their staff about the possible mandatory work from home for the next few weeks due to the evolving Covid situation. According to an ET report, “Airtel is monitoring the situation and continues to have in place stringent Covid safety protocols across all its facilities," a spokesperson said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.