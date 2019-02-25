English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Theresa May Filmed Playing Pool, Twitter Cues Up to Take Shots at Her Over Brexit
Meanwhile, the fate of Brexit, and indeed that of the whole of Britain, continues to hang in the balance, with a final decision on it still awaited.
File photo of Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May. (Reuters)
Beleaguered British Prime Minister Theresa May may still be struggling to negotiate the terms for Brexit, the UK's planned withdrawal from the European Union, but at least she's remembering to take a little time out for R&R.
The British PM, who visited Egypt on Sunday for an EU-League of Arab States summit was invited to play a quick round of pool by PM Giuseppe Conte, her Italian counterpart, who recorded her attempt to get a hang of the game, and shared the footage on his social media handles.
May can be seen gingerly cluthing at a pool cue stick, while demurring she's never played the game before.
(With CNN Inputs)
Let’s play pool @theresa_may pic.twitter.com/TdVRMWTlCB— GiuseppeConte (@GiuseppeConteIT) February 24, 2019
She's about as good at pool as she is at politics.— BeldamLascar (@BeldamLascar) February 24, 2019
I bet she delayed taking her next shot for 2 weeks.— Joe Crombie (@JoeCrombie4) February 24, 2019
Theresa May playing pool.....— Dee (@dalkey04) February 24, 2019
Meanwhile UK Parliament pic.twitter.com/2CQw87SxuT
I think Theresa would prefer to play Deal or No Deal.— Lloyd Butler (@Lloyd_Butler_) February 24, 2019
February 24, 2019
