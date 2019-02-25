PM Theresa May Filmed Playing Pool, Twitter Cues Up to Take Shots at Her Over Brexit

She's about as good at pool as she is at politics. — BeldamLascar (@BeldamLascar) February 24, 2019

I bet she delayed taking her next shot for 2 weeks. — Joe Crombie (@JoeCrombie4) February 24, 2019

Theresa May playing pool.....

Meanwhile UK Parliament pic.twitter.com/2CQw87SxuT — Dee (@dalkey04) February 24, 2019

I think Theresa would prefer to play Deal or No Deal. — Lloyd Butler (@Lloyd_Butler_) February 24, 2019

Beleaguered British Prime Minister Theresa May may still be struggling to negotiate the terms for Brexit, the UK's planned withdrawal from the European Union, but at least she's remembering to take a little time out for R&R.The British PM, who visited Egypt on Sunday for an EU-League of Arab States summit was invited to play a quick round of pool by PM Giuseppe Conte, her Italian counterpart, who recorded her attempt to get a hang of the game, and shared the footage on his social media handles.May can be seen gingerly cluthing at a pool cue stick, while demurring she's never played the game before.Meanwhile, the fate of Brexit, and indeed that of the whole of Britain, continues to hang in the balance, with a final decision on it still awaited.With just 33 days until Britain is set to leave the European Union, May has again delayed a parliamentary vote on her beleaguered Brexit deal in a desperate effort to buy more time to revise its terms with Brussels.The so-called meaningful vote had been penciled in for Wednesday. But speaking to reporters traveling to an EU-Arab League summit in Egypt on Sunday, May said it would now happen by March 12 -- a mere 17 days before Brexit day.May said she would be returning to Brussels on Tuesday for more talks. "As a result of that we won't bring a meaningful vote to Parliament this week. "But we will ensure that that happens by March 12," she told reporters on the plane to Egypt, according to the UK's Press Association and Reuters.Meanwhile, May's attempt to play it cool on the pool table served to annoy already irate Britishers further, who called out the PM for her skills, or lack thereof, whether in politics or at games.(With CNN Inputs)