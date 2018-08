British PM Theresa May's Super Awkward Dance Has Turned her Into Internet's Latest Meme

Theresa May dances like she’s had her freedom of movement surgically removedpic.twitter.com/PaiSEtcRE9

Okay, British Prime Minister Theresa May just cannot dance.When the Department of International Relations and Cooperation in South Africa tweeted a video clip of the British PM dancing, it obviously overshadowed her trip to South Africa that aims to deepen trade and economic ties.During her tour, the UK leader visited the ID Mkhize High School in Cape Town where she was greeted by enthusiastic schoolchildren and later jammed with them in a dance session.(Image credits: Reuters)So far so good? May then got into her dancing shoes, swaying from one side to another, grabbing everyone's attention.Calling it 'Maybot,' Twitterati mocked May for her 'robotic' and 'awkward' dance moves.Umm.The Internet doing what it does best.Someone even posted 'The Theresa May Dance' tutorial just in case you wanted to learn those moves.To her credit, May had a good time loosening up, giving the nature of her trip. “Can I thank all those young people who were involved in the performances outside who welcomed me,” May was quoted as saying by ITV News In a speech in Cape Town, May said she wanted Britain to become the biggest investor in Africa out of the Group of Seven nations, overtaking the United States, by using the aid budget to help British companies invest on the continent.May, who was accompanied by a delegation of British business executives, also said Britain would work with African states to tackle insecurity and migration by creating jobs.May is visiting South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya during the trip.(With Reuters inputs)