British Puzzle 'Where’s Wally' Comes in New Coronavirus Edition, Shows Deserted Streets





Coronavirus, which has taken a toll on the world has led to deserted streets and public places in several countries. COVID-19 has expanded its footprint in over 100 countries, infecting over two lakh people and claiming lives of over 8,000 across the world. Amid the growing cases of coronavirus, many countries have ordered the closure of schools, colleges, offices and other public places.

As a result of the rising number of deaths and infected cases, an environment of fear and panic is prevailing in the world. However, netizens are using even this situation to show off their creative skills by making memes.

In one such attempt at creativity, Where’s Wally?, a British series of children’s puzzle book which challenges its readers to find Wally in a group, has come up with coronavirus edition. The new edition shows Wally, a character, out on deserted streets and on empty beach and thus, readers can easily find him. It has been created in the context of the deserted streets due to coronavirus.

On the cover of the puzzle book, Wally can be seen wearing a face mask. The coronavirus edition has created a buzz on social media. The puzzle in this edition is interesting and even let readers enjoy when they don’t have much time to find Wally.

The new edition has made its way to social media platforms like Instagram and Reddit.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9xqfQ7AVNb/?igshid=1milec78n0k4c

Many netizens have poked fun at the book, while some have written about the gravity of the prevailing situation. On the other hand, some users praised the puzzle book for conveying a strong message in a creative manner. At the time when coronavirus is troubling the world, people are advised to remain at home to prevent the spread of the virus.



